Daniil Medvedev said on Monday it was "easy" getting over his Australian Open final defeat by Jannik Sinner, unlike his reaction to his loss to Rafael Nadal at the same stage two years ago.

Medvedev blew a two-set lead in both the 2022 and 2024 Australian Open finals, but while he is "still disappointed" about the result against Nadal, he feels good about his performance against Sinner last month.

"To be honest, 'get over' was quite easy. As I said after the match, I felt like it would be easy because I played a great tournament, I played a good final," Medvedev told reporters in Dubai.