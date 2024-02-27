Coach Futoshi Ikeda promised Japan would be "aggressive" against North Korea as it looks to qualify for the Paris Olympics in a winner-takes-all women's football showdown in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Saturday's first leg on neutral ground in Saudi Arabia and the winners will claim one of two Asian berths at the Games.

Ikeda said the match at Tokyo's National Stadium will be "like a final" but he warned his players that they will need to play hard against a physical North Korea side.