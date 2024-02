Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard scored 39 points and drained 11 3-pointers to lead the Eastern Conference to a record-setting 211-186 win over the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lillard, 33, was named NBA All-Star Game MVP for the first time after his performance.

"It's an honor," the eight-time All-Star said. "I've been here a few times so to be able to have this kind of accomplishment is special."