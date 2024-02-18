Top seed Iga Swiatek overcame a gritty challenge by world No. 4 Elena Rybakina to take home the Qatar Open title for the third straight year with a 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 victory in Saturday's final.

The 22-year-old Pole, who took her 12th consecutive match win in Doha, became the first player to capture a singles title at an event in three successive years since Serena Williams triumphed in Miami from 2013 to 2015.

The win also improved her head-to-head record over Rybakina to 3-2, having lost on all three occasions last year.