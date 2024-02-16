Formula One world champion Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton will face an awkward final campaign with Mercedes after his title rival's dramatic move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Hamilton, 39, stunned the sport by announcing that he would be leaving Mercedes, with whom he has won six of his seven world titles, to race for Ferrari next year.

On Wednesday, Hamilton — without a win in two years — made his first public appearance since news of his dramatic transfer became public by insisting he was determined to get Mercedes "back to where we once were."