Fernando Alonso said he is "attractive" to other Formula One teams but denied any contact with Mercedes, after Lewis Hamilton announced he was quitting to drive for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton's departure at the end of this season will create a vacancy alongside George Russell, while Max Verstappen's Red Bull team are also due to have a seat available, with Sergio Perez's contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old Alonso's two-season deal with Aston Martin is up for renewal in 2025, but the Spaniard believes he is capable of competing in F1 until he is 50.