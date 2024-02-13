Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani took on-field batting practice for the first time with his new team on Monday in Glendale, Arizona, and put on another of his patented shows.

According to reports, Ohtani took swings at 21 pitches and hit 10 of those pitches over the fence in his first outside hitting work of spring training.

The batting-practice session was the 29-year-old Ohtani's first on a field since he underwent elbow surgery on Sept. 19 to repair a UCL tear in his right elbow.