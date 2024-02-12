Naomi Osaka may have lost three straight matches following her successful return from a maternity break, but the former world No. 1 said the only the direction left to go is up ahead of the Qatar Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who gave birth to her daughter Shai in July, won her first match after 15 months away from the game at the Brisbane International last month before falling to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Osaka then suffered opening-round defeats at the Australian Open and Abu Dhabi Open against Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins, but the 26-year-old said she had not lost her confidence.