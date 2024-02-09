Pop superstar Taylor Swift is no distraction to the upcoming Super Bowl — she's an enhancement, excited fans in Las Vegas said Wednesday.

The runup to Sunday's blockbuster clash between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has been dominated by stories surrounding the relationship between Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not a big Taylor Swift fan, but I think that it's not her fault that they (TV broadcasts) keep showing her and I think she's great for the game," said Donna Collier, a 61-year-old football fan from Kentucky.