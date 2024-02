Eight teams have earned back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in line to become the first in 19 seasons if they can turn away the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

The same two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, and this year's game will feature Chiefs coach Andy Reid opposing 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan again. The Chiefs won that game 31-20.

"The 49ers have a lot of talent," Reid said. "They're a better team than the one we played (in 2020)."