Iran says it will be "more united" in the Asian Cup quarterfinals after surviving in extra time with 10 men before defeating Syria on penalties on Wednesday.

After the match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, Iran held its nerve to win 5-3 in the shootout and will face tournament favorite Japan on Saturday.

Iran played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Porto striker Mehdi Taremi was sent off for a second yellow card with the game tied at the end of normal time.