The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set up a Super Bowl rematch on a dramatic day of playoff action on Sunday.

The reigning champion Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years after upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on the road to clinch the AFC title.

The 49ers, meanwhile, earned a chance to avenge their loss against the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl by staging a stunning second-half rally to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31.