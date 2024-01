Alexander Zverev snuffed out a thrilling Carlos Alcaraz comeback early Thursday to set up an Australian Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev.

The big-serving German recovered from a major wobble to win 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4 in just over three hours, crushing Alcaraz's hopes of a third Grand Slam title.

Zverev broke at his first opportunity at Rod Laver Arena, dominating the charismatic Spaniard, who could find no answer to his opponent's power and precision.