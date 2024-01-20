Japan, Brazil and Canada will travel to the United States in April for the SheBelieves Cup, the annual women's tournament, the U.S. soccer association announced on Friday.

The U.S. will face Japan and Brazil will take on Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the semifinal games in Atlanta on April 6.

The final and third-place game will be held at Lower.Com Field in Columbus, Ohio, three days later.

The tournament, in its ninth edition, will serve as preparation for the women's Olympic soccer tournament at the Paris Games starting in July.

"This is a tournament that features three teams already in the Olympics and Japan has a great chance to qualify, so coming off the Gold Cup, these are the exact kinds of games we need to evaluate players and continue to push our team as we prepare for France," said interim U.S. head coach Twila Kilgore.

"One great thing about the SheBelieves Cup is that it goes a long way in replicating the group stage at the Olympics, both in the short amount of rest you get between games while also facing teams with different styles of play during a group stage. The games will be great tests for all the teams and fun for the fans ahead of the Olympics."

The same four teams competed in the competition last year with the United States beating Brazil 2-1 in the final.

Nadeshiko Japan has two Olympic qualifiers scheduled against North Korea in February.