Makram Daboub told his Palestine team to make "history" by reaching the Asian Cup knockout stage for the first time following a 1-1 draw with 10-man United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

A thrilling game in Qatar took place against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Some of the Palestinian players have lost loved ones or have family trapped in Gaza, and the team has been forced to train and play matches overseas.