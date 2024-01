Naomi Osaka said Wednesday that crashing out of the Australian Open was "bittersweet" but vowed not to mope as she headed home in time to see new baby Shai crawl for the first time.

The Japanese star, who has won four Grand Slams, including two in Melbourne, hadn't played a match since September 2022 and gave birth to her daughter in July.

She returned for the 2024 season only to hit a roadblock at the first hurdle in the opening Grand Slam of the year on Monday.