Elena Rybakina handed Aryna Sabalenka a harsh reality check on Sunday ahead of her Australian Open title defense with a crushing 6-0 6-3 victory in the final of the Brisbane International.

The men's final that followed on Pat Rafter Arena was a much tighter contest with former world number three Grigor Dimitrov claiming his first ATP title in more than six years with a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Danish young gun Holger Rune.

World number two Sabalenka came into the women's final, a rematch of last year's Melbourne title-decider, on a 15-match winning streak in Australia but was completely outplayed by former Wimbledon champion Rybakina.