The National Football League playoff picture came into sharper focus on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers kept their respective seasons and Super Bowl hopes alive.

The final day of the 18-week regular season began with 11 teams vying for the final four of 14 playoff spots available across the American Football Conference and National Football Conference and four of the eight division titles up for grabs.

All but one division title have since been decided ahead of Sunday's NFL regular season finale, a pivotal primetime clash between AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins and Bills.