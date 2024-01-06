Australia opener David Warner said he hoped to be remembered as an entertainer after retiring from cricket's longest format at his home ground in the wake of a third test victory over Pakistan on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who retires as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in tests, made 57 runs in his final innings to take his country to the brink of victory and a series sweep over Pakistan.

It was a highly impressive career for an opener who was considered a limited overs specialist before he forced himself into the test team in late 2011 and stayed there for more than a decade by virtue of his run-scoring.