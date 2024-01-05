Racing Louisville of the U.S. National Women's Soccer League announced the signing of Japanese midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki on Thursday.

The 26-year-old former University of Kentucky player signed a two-year deal with a mutual option for 2026.

"We are extremely excited to bring Yuuka to Racing," coach Bev Yanez said. "Her technical ability and positional awareness on the pitch stood out massively to us. We definitely feel she is a great addition in several aspects."

Kurosaki played professionally in Norway and Finland before returning to the U.S. and joining the NWSL.

"First of all, I would like to thank the organization and all of the people who made this happen and believed in me," Kurosaki said. "After talking to the coaches, I really liked the positive and supportive culture that the team has on and off the pitch. I believe this is the place I want to grow as a player and as a person. I am super excited to start a new chapter with Racing Louisville FC."

Kurosaki played college soccer with both Kentucky (2017-18) and Oklahoma (2019-20).