With two weeks to go until Palestine's opening game at the Asian Cup in Qatar, the team is struggling to focus as war rages on in Gaza, where thousands have been killed.

Some players have lost loved ones amid Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged territory in response to Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, including stadiums, in air and artillery strikes and a ground offensive, and soccer fields have been used as makeshift graves for some of the dead as many cemeteries are either full or inaccessible.