Japan's Naoya Inoue said he was still as hungry as ever after becoming an undisputed world champion in a second weight class on Tuesday, knocking out Marlon Tapales to claim all four super bantamweight belts.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed "Monster," floored the Philippines fighter with a huge right hand in the 10th round in Tokyo to add the WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

He became only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes, following American Terence Crawford.