FIFA's revamped Club World Cup planned for 2025 and set to feature 32 teams will be played from June 15 to July 13, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from next year, Gianni Infantino, the head of world soccer's governing body, said on Sunday.

The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPro as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organization representing 44 major professional leagues that is chaired by Premier League chief Richard Masters.

FIFA had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier this year and unanimously voted to appoint the United States as hosts for the first edition of the event.