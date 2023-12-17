Sam Peters had his dream job as a rugby writer but, as his interest in the game's concussion problem came up against a wall of denial and obfuscation, he morphed into an investigative reporter, often a lone, vilified, voice demanding answers.

Now, with the publication of his book "Concussed: Sport's Uncomfortable Truth," which was short-listed for the William Hill sports book of the year award, Peters is seemingly very much on the right side of history.

The book includes a section on the damage of repeated heading in soccer but is predominantly concerned with rugby, a sport Peters played, watched and reported on for his job at the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday.