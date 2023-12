The Kwansei Gakuin University Fighters crushed the Hosei University Orange 61-21 in the Koshien Bowl on Sunday to claim a record sixth straight national championship.

The 78th edition of Japan’s college football showpiece took place at a sunny — but chilly — Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture.

For Hosei, it was a similar situation, as a bright start quickly faded, with their title hopes frozen out by the KG juggernaut.