South Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee joined the San Francisco Giants on Friday after signing a six-year deal worth $113 million, vowing to impress fans from the start.

The 25-year-old left-handed slugger won five Golden Gloves as best overall KBO League player at his position over his seven seasons for the Kiwoom Heroes.

Lee's .340 career batting average is the league's highest among players with 3,000 or more plate appearances.