The defending champion Urawa Reds crashed out of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday as the Japanese side slipped to a 2-1 loss against hosts Hanoi FC, meaning the three-time winners cannot qualify for the last 16.

Pham Tuan Hai's 87th minute penalty condemned Maciej Skorza's side to defeat when they needed a win to have any hope of claiming one of the three best runner-up berths available in the knockout rounds.

Urawa, which defeated Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in the 2022 final in May, endured a dismal campaign and had already missed out on automatic qualification after South Korea's Pohang Steelers claimed top spot in Group J.