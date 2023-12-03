Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan's Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday.

Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

"It means a lot," Niemann, who also qualified for the British Open, told reporters. "This season wasn't the best for me. I wanted to play more golf. It was huge to come up here and play good golf and get a result."