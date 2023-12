Just six years ago, Ohio faced the prospect of being without a Major League Soccer team, but on Saturday the Buckeye state will have two clubs going head-to-head for a place in the MLS Cup final.

The MLS Eastern and Western conference finals will determine which two teams compete for the title in MLS Cup on December 9.

Defending champions Los Angeles FC face U.S. Open Cup winners Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference, final but the real buzz is around the clash in the East.