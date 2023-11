England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for the 2024 Six Nations after deciding to take a break from international rugby "to prioritize his and his family's mental well-being."

"Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritize his and his family's mental wellbeing," English Premiership club Saracens said Wednesday of the 32-year-old.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.