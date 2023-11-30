The weighing of gymnasts will be restricted under new British rules after a report detailed abuse in the sport, particularly of women and girls.

Gymnasts who are 11 and older in Britain may now be weighed only with their permission and with the permission of a parent if they are under 18. The weighing must be done by sports science or medical practitioners and it must have a "scientifically valid rationale.”

Gymnasts 10 and younger will no longer be permitted to be weighed at all in a gymnastics setting.