Thirty years after Manchester United left Galatasaray with their Champions League hopes in tatters on one of the most notorious nights in the club's history, they will return to 'hell' for another do-or-die clash with the Turkish team.

United sit bottom of Champions League Group A and will be eliminated if they lose to Galatasaray in their penultimate fixture on Wednesday.

It is a predicament that brings back painful memories for United players and fans who ran the gauntlet of hate in Istanbul back in 1993.