A jockey camera and a tracking system introduced by the Japan Racing Association this past spring have proven popular with horse-racing fans.

Intended for use in Grade 1 and other major races, the jockey cam was introduced in the Oka Sho race, also known as the Japanese 1000 Guineas, on April 9, while the tracking system debuted at Kyoto Racecourse on April 22, the day the facility in western Japan reopened after a period of renovation.

These new technologies had already been introduced in Europe and the United States and have been welcomed by many horse-racing fans.