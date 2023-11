Italy qualified for Euro 2024 after drawing 0-0 against Ukraine in their final Group C qualifier on Monday, although the Ukrainians can still secure a spot through the playoffs.

European champions Italy finished second, level on 14 points with third-placed Ukraine but with a better head-to-head record after a tense affair that could have gone either way.

The Italians ended six points behind England, which sealed qualification after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley in October.