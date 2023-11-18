Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen stepping up to join him on the front row.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was second fastest in qualifying, with Verstappen third, but the Spaniard has a 10-place grid penalty after repairs to his car following damage from a practice incident.

Leclerc was fastest in all three qualifying phases down the floodlit Strip, with its neon backdrop of landmark hotels and casinos, for his third pole in the last four races.