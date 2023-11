Samurai Japan will take an undefeated record and a lot of momentum into the final of the Asia Professional Baseball Championship on Sunday night.

Starting pitcher Takahisa Hayakawa threw five perfect innings, and Japan lit up the scoreboard in a 10-0 win over Australia at Tokyo Dome on Saturday.

“A lot of players got the chance to play today, and I think it was a great experience for them,” Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata said.