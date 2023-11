Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has defended the organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after criticism from current champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull's Verstappen said the event was "99% show and 1% sporting event" and said the street track was "not very interesting."

Others, including McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, questioned the amount of commercial commitments drivers have had to undertake around the race.