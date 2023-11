Major League Baseball owners voted to approve the move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas, the team said on Thursday, ending years of speculation over the club's future.

The A's will play their final season at the Oakland Coliseum in 2024 and said they will work with MLB to identify "interim" locations where they can compete before opening a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

"We are excited to begin this next chapter in Las Vegas," owner John Fisher said in a statement.