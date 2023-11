After several misses in his stellar career, Gerrit Cole broke through and won his first American League Cy Young Award in unanimous fashion, it was announced Wednesday on MLB Network. In the National League, Blake Snell became a two-time winner of the award.

Cole received all 30 first-place votes and 210 total points in balloting by 30 Baseball Writers' Association of America voters.

"I am extremely proud. It validates a lot of the hard work I've put in over the years," Cole said on MLB Network.