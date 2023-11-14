Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Monday to pay their final respects to Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton, who died last month at the age of 86.

The 1966 World Cup winner, widely regarded as one of England's greatest players, died after an accidental fall at his care home on Oct. 21.

Crowds clapped warmly and held banners as the funeral cortege drove past United's Old Trafford ground on its way to a private funeral service at Manchester Cathedral to celebrate Charlton's life.