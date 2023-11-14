Australia's soccer chief James Johnson believes his country can help FIFA turn its new Club World Cup into a global success as he seeks to get in the driving seat for the bidding process.

Australia last month opted not to bid for the 2034 World Cup after facing competition from Saudi Arabia, who are the only bidders for the tournament.

But Johnson, CEO of Football Australia, believes the new 32-team Club World Cup, which will debut in the United States in 2025, would more than compensate for missing out on the game's biggest event.