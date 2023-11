A French gay rights group said Wednesday it had launched legal action against Amazon Prime for offering on streaming replay a football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in which homophobic chants were audible.

During the Sept. 24 match between the bitter Ligue 1 rivals, thousands of PSG supporters chanted homophobic slogans referring to their opponents.

A reporter covering the game said the chanting in PSG's Parc des Princes stadium went on for around 10 minutes.