Australian Laura Enever has surfed her way into the record books after stroking into a giant four-story wave in Hawaii earlier this year, the World Surf League and Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.

Enever, 31, was surfing at an outer reef on Oahu's North Shore in January when she caught a huge blue wall measured at 43.6 feet (13.3 meters), breaking the world record for the biggest wave ever paddled into by a woman.

"When I took off and I looked down the face and was like 'Holy cow, this is the biggest wave you've ever been on, just make it to the bottom, do not fall here at the top'," Enever said.