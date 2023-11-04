Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen beat the weather as well as his rivals to secure pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix in a qualifying session halted by what he called "insane" conditions at Interlagos on Friday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joined Verstappen on the front row with the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso third and fourth.

Verstappen was quick out of the pits as storm clouds loomed, getting a flying lap in to secure provisional pole before gusting winds, rain and flashes of lightning halted the track action.