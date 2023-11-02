The Rangers, after 62 years as a Major League Baseball franchise and 51 in Texas, can finally call themselves World Series champions.

A 5-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday clinched the Rangers' first title in three trips to the Fall Classic. Texas took all three games at Chase Field to end the postseason with an 11-0 road mark, an all-time record.

Mitch Garver snapped a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, Nathan Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings and the Rangers' offense broke open a close game with four runs in the ninth inning off Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald.