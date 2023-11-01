The Texas Rangers exploded for back-to-back five-run innings, turning a Halloween Game 4 of the World Series into a nightmare for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans Tuesday night.

The Rangers rolled to an 11-7 win to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. They are one victory away from their first World Series championship.

Marcus Semien, who entered the game batting .197 in the postseason, hit a two-run triple in the second inning and a three-run homer in the third. Corey Seager struck again with his third two-run homer of the World Series, his sixth postseason long ball.