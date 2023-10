Rugby Australia said Tuesday it had accepted Eddie Jones' resignation as head coach of the Wallabies after just 10 months in the job, following their dismal showing at the World Cup.

Jones, 63, will formally leave his position on Nov. 25, the governing body said, adding that it "wishes him the best in his future endeavours."

"Announcements regarding the future of the Wallabies coaching staff will be made in due course," Rugby Australia said in a statement.