After dueling 8-0 blowouts, the Japan Series finally got a close game.

And even though the defending champion Orix Buffaloes got a scare from the Hanshin Tigers late on Halloween night, Orix fans still walked out of Koshien Stadium with a bag full of treats.

Yuma Mune snapped his long hitless streak with a two-run double and made a key play at third base to stamp out a seventh-inning rally to help the Buffaloes pull out a 5-4 win in Game 3 on Tuesday night.