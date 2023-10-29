Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks to a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday and level the World Series.

Gabriel Moreno smashed a solo home run and Ketel Marte drove in two runs with a record-setting single as Arizona equalized Major League Baseball's best-of-seven final at 1-1 with Game 3 in Phoenix on Monday.

Kelly, a 35-year-old right-hander, spent four seasons in South Korea's top league dreaming of such a dominating effort, before joining Arizona in 2019.