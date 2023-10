Adolis Garcia etched his name into the record books in grand style.

Corey Seager belted a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Garcia went deep in the 11th to give the Texas Rangers a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

"It was an exciting moment. I was just looking to the dugout, looking at all my teammates cheering (and being) happy," Garcia told FOX Sports of his homer during a postgame interview on the field.